SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19

Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.

John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

John was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”

John’s rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT officials said all lanes were blocked at Exit 205 to University Boulevard. Viewers...
One killed in 4-vehicle I-26 crash, troopers say
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four...
Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K
A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes
Three firefighters were killed and one is in critical condition following a building collapse...
Three firefighters killed, 1 in critical condition in Baltimore building collapse

Latest News

FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors in former officers’ trial show video of George Floyd’s last day
Pfizer and BioNTech have initiated a clinical trial for their omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer starts clinical trial for omicron-specific vaccine
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps