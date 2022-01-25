SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

MUSC nurse telling COVID patient stories featured on ‘CBS Mornings’

ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.
ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.(CBS News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former news photographer turned registered nurse using his photography skills to tell the story of the fight against COVID-19 spoke with CBS Mornings Tuesday about his unique project.

Alan Hawes works in the ICU at MUSC said he knew when he heard about COVID-19 in the news that working in an ICU in the biggest hospital in the state would put him and his co-workers in the center of it all.

“It’s like watching a hurricane brewing off the coast and knowing that landfall is coming,” Hawes told CBS News correspondent David Begnaud. “And here I am with these skills and I would love to tell the world about what’s going on, but the privacy laws in hospitals are tough, and for good reason.”

Alan Hawes is a former news photographer who now works as an ICU nurse at MUSC in Charleston.
Alan Hawes is a former news photographer who now works as an ICU nurse at MUSC in Charleston.(CBS News)

He says it took a year-and-a-half to convince the hospital to give permission to document the fight.

“I think the time when I got approval to do the project, I titled my email, ‘Public Service Project,’ because that’s really what this whole thing is about,” Hawes said. “I feel like it’s a public service, I want people to know what’s going on behind the scenes at a hospital.”

CBS Mornings aired a profile of Hawes during Tuesday morning’s broadcast.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT officials said all lanes were blocked at Exit 205 to University Boulevard. Viewers...
One killed in 4-vehicle I-26 crash, troopers say
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four...
Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K
A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes
Three firefighters were killed and one is in critical condition following a building collapse...
Three firefighters killed, 1 in critical condition in Baltimore building collapse

Latest News

SCDOT officials said all lanes were blocked at Exit 205 to University Boulevard. Viewers...
One killed in 4-vehicle I-26 crash, troopers say
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is set to deliver his annual State of the City address...
Tecklenburg to lay out goals for Charleston in State of City address
A Lowcountry nonprofit has shared a possible solution to addressing the county’s homelessness...
Nonprofit pitches housing pods to tackle homelessness in Berkeley County
The Charleston County School District will begin accepting applications for its School Choice...
Charleston County School Choice Program to open applications Tuesday