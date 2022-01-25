MUSC nurse telling COVID patient stories featured on ‘CBS Mornings’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former news photographer turned registered nurse using his photography skills to tell the story of the fight against COVID-19 spoke with CBS Mornings Tuesday about his unique project.

Alan Hawes works in the ICU at MUSC said he knew when he heard about COVID-19 in the news that working in an ICU in the biggest hospital in the state would put him and his co-workers in the center of it all.

“It’s like watching a hurricane brewing off the coast and knowing that landfall is coming,” Hawes told CBS News correspondent David Begnaud. “And here I am with these skills and I would love to tell the world about what’s going on, but the privacy laws in hospitals are tough, and for good reason.”

Alan Hawes is a former news photographer who now works as an ICU nurse at MUSC in Charleston. (CBS News)

He says it took a year-and-a-half to convince the hospital to give permission to document the fight.

“I think the time when I got approval to do the project, I titled my email, ‘Public Service Project,’ because that’s really what this whole thing is about,” Hawes said. “I feel like it’s a public service, I want people to know what’s going on behind the scenes at a hospital.”

CBS Mornings aired a profile of Hawes during Tuesday morning’s broadcast.

