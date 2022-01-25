SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officials find more than 1,200 fake IDs in shipment from Hong Kong, mostly for college students

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207...
When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Indianapolis discovered more than 1,200 counterfeit state driver’s licenses in three shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong.

Officials said the fake IDs were for more than 20 different states, and most were for college-age students.

The contents of the packages were described as “Game Card” with a value of $20. When U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.

“Counterfeit drivers licenses have historically been used by those under 21 years of age for the illegal consumption of alcohol, but fake IDs have also been used in criminal enterprises, such as identity theft cases and immigration fraud,” Chief CBP Officer Tim Hubbard said in a statement.

One shipment of fake IDs was heading to an address in Chicago and the other two were heading to addresses in New York.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT officials said all lanes were blocked at Exit 205 to University Boulevard. Viewers...
One killed in 4-vehicle I-26 crash, troopers say
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four...
Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K
A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes
Three firefighters were killed and one is in critical condition following a building collapse...
Three firefighters killed, 1 in critical condition in Baltimore building collapse

Latest News

A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
As the omicron surge begins to plateau, parents are still battling schools over mandates.
COVID: School mask battles across the U.S.
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
The Biden Administration is weighing its options as Russia continues aggressive posturing...
US debates next move amid Ukraine tensions