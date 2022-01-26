SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.
‘Through a nurse’s lens’: MUSC nurse documenting COVID-19 fight
Charleston Police credit Officer Kyle Skeels for stopping a man from attempting to jump over...
Charleston officer’s quick actions credited for saving man’s life
Under the proposed 'don’t ask' bill in South Carolina, just asking if someone is vaccinated...
Newly proposed SC legislation would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status

Latest News

Showa Denko is the world's largest supplier of ultra-high-powered graphite electrodes,...
Working Wednesdays: Showa Denko hiring forklift operators and technicians
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Paramedic says he wasn’t told George Floyd wasn’t breathing
In a recent interview, Justice Stephen Breyer laughed off retirement questions, criticism on...
Breyer laughs off retirement questions, criticism
A healthy diet can boost your immune system.
A healthy diet can boost your immune system