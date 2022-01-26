SC Lottery
Deputies investigating Beaufort Co. shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting.

Deputies say they responded to a report of gunshot victims at Eddings Point Road on St. Helena Island around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Beaufort County EMS transported the victims to an area hospital to be treated. There was no word on the condition of the victims.

Deputies say they believe the person responsible for the shooting was located at the scene and there does not appear to be a public safety threat.

Authorities say the road between the 200 and 400 blocks of Eddings Point Road will be closed while deputies investigate.

