Drug helping immunocompromised people battle COVID in short supply

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short supply.

This medication is called Evusheld, and it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in December.

Its goal is to help people with a weaker immune system fight COVID for up to six months, and the FDA says it helps those who either can’t get vaccinated or whose immune system can’t work with the vaccine to fight the virus.

It is made up of antibodies and puts COVID fighting proteins directly into your body.

Since the drug is in low supply, some hospitals like Roper and MUSC are participating in a lottery system. This means that if there are patients who all need medication to the same degree, they randomly choose who gets it first with the goal of being as fair as possible.

