SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Drug helping immunocompromised people battle COVID in short supply

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short supply.

This medication is called Evusheld, and it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in December.

Its goal is to help people with a weaker immune system fight COVID for up to six months, and the FDA says it helps those who either can’t get vaccinated or whose immune system can’t work with the vaccine to fight the virus.

It is made up of antibodies and puts COVID fighting proteins directly into your body.

Since the drug is in low supply, some hospitals like Roper and MUSC are participating in a lottery system. This means that if there are patients who all need medication to the same degree, they randomly choose who gets it first with the goal of being as fair as possible.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four...
Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R – South Carolina, said he “totally supports” deploying 8,500 American...
Graham calls for immediate sanctions on Russia, supports sending American troops to Europe
During the annual State of the City address on Tuesday night, Mayor John Tecklenburg said he...
Charleston mayor says city needs to be safer in State of City address
Medical marijuana legalization is sure to be a hot point of debate at the state house this week.
Advocates criticize strict SC medical marijuana bill
A map displays the states, colored in red, calling for a balanced budget amendment to be added...
Graham, SC Republicans call for balanced budget amendment to be added to US Constitution