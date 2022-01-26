Crews extinguish fire at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they have extinguished a fire that was found in the wall of an apartment complex.

Charleston County Dispatch got a call just before 4:00 p.m. about a fire at an apartment off Sumner Avenue. Dispatch says the caller was in his apartment when the smoke alarm activated.

Firefighters on the scene say they found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from the second floor.

NCFD Spokesperson Stephanie Julazadeh says firefighters investigated and found a fire inside the wall between two apartments.

The fire was quickly extinguished and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Julazadeh says .

No injuries were reported.

