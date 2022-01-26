SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews extinguish fire at North Charleston apartment complex

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they have extinguished a fire that was found in the wall of an apartment complex.

Charleston County Dispatch got a call just before 4:00 p.m. about a fire at an apartment off Sumner Avenue. Dispatch says the caller was in his apartment when the smoke alarm activated.

Firefighters on the scene say they found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from the second floor.

NCFD Spokesperson Stephanie Julazadeh says firefighters investigated and found a fire inside the wall between two apartments.

The fire was quickly extinguished and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Julazadeh says .

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.
‘Through a nurse’s lens’: MUSC nurse documenting COVID-19 fight
Charleston Police credit Officer Kyle Skeels for stopping a man from attempting to jump over...
Charleston officer’s quick actions credited for saving man’s life
Under the proposed 'don’t ask' bill in South Carolina, just asking if someone is vaccinated...
Newly proposed SC legislation would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status

Latest News

VIDEO: County looking to fill job openings
VIDEO: County looking to fill job openings
VIDEO: Crews extinguish fire at North Charleston apartment complex
VIDEO: Crews extinguish fire at North Charleston apartment complex
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
The Lincoln Regional Center has submitted one of the 71 proposals seeking millions of dollars...
Multi-million dollar proposal looks to address education gap in Charleston Co.