SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Man seriously injured after unprovoked stabbing in Vancouver caught on camera

A 25-year-old man in Vancouver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was stabbed in...
A 25-year-old man in Vancouver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack Saturday.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER (Gray News) – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after he was stabbed by a stranger in Vancouver on Saturday.

The entire attack was caught on surveillance video, released by the Vancouver Police Department.

The victim of the attack, new to Canada, was standing inside a Tim Hortons just before 6:30 a.m. local time when police said the suspect approached him from behind and repeatedly stabbed him in the back and shoulder before running out of the store.

“This disturbing incident has all the hallmarks of a random attack that came completely without warning, and we’re increasingly worried about the public’s safety,” Addison said. “We need anyone who witnessed this assault to come forward, and we urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police.”

The victim suffered serious injuries, but police say he is expected to survive after being treated at a hospital.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning,” Addison said.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other and did not seem to have interacted with each other before the attack.

The suspect is a man in his 20s, about 6′2″, with short black hair and a slim build, according to police. He was wearing a grey hoodie that had a black hood and sleeves, grey and black stone-washed jeans and black running shoes with white soles. The suspect also had a black and white facemask with a Crooks and Castles logo and a black and grey backpack.

A similar attack happened to a 22-year-old woman in Vancouver on New Year’s Eve. Police say more than four people a day are victimized in unprovoked stranger assaults in Vancouver.

“We recognize these incidents cause significant anxiety and trepidation in the community,” Addison said. “However, it’s important that we talk about them so we can solve these crimes and people can make informed decisions about their personal safety.”

VPD’s Major Crimes Section is leading the investigation related to the attack on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2541.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd....
Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision
The Harris Teeter on Folly Road in Charleston sold one of those tickets, which matched four...
Powerball ticket sold in Charleston worth $50K
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
A stoplight is officially under construction at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and Brighton...
Stoplight going in at Berkeley Co. intersection blamed for fatalities, crashes

Latest News

During the annual State of the City address on Tuesday night, Mayor John Tecklenburg said he...
Charleston mayor says city needs to be safer in State of City address
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad’s body found
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R – South Carolina, said he “totally supports” deploying 8,500 American...
Graham calls for immediate sanctions on Russia, supports sending American troops to Europe
VIDEO: Community discusses attendance lines for East Edisto
VIDEO: Community discusses attendance lines for East Edisto
VIDEO: Charleston mayor says city needs to be safer in State of City address
VIDEO: Charleston mayor says city needs to be safer in State of City address