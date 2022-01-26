James Island’s Vroon named Gatorade Cross Country runner of the year in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island sophomore Hannah Vroon was honored by Gatorade as the South Carolina cross country athlete of the year on Wednesday.

Vroon won the 4-A individual state title this season with a time of 18:15.3 which also helped James Island take the team championship as well. She was the winner of the Providence Invitational, the Bob Jenkins Classic, the Region 7 championship, the Class 4A State Qualifier and the CiCi’s Sandhills Invitational. She finished 28th at the Eastbay South Regional Championships (formerly Foot Locker South).

Also a talented dancer, Vroon has volunteered locally on behalf of St. Michael’s Church. “Hannah understood that going into the state championship, her race time was not as important as our team winning the team title,” said James Island Charter High School coach Dave Lee. “She needed to run strategically to help secure the victory for our team. Fortunately, her race was so strong that she not only helped secure the team championship, but she was also the fastest girl in all classifications.”

Vroon has maintained a 3.40 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her junior year of high school this fall.

