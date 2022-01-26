SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors.(Hand-out | Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Move over chocolate chip cookie dough – we’re making room for Nutty Bar ice cream!

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are teaming up to put a cold and creamy twist on the classic snack-time treats.

Seven new snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.

They include:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

The new flavors come on the heels of the recently introduced Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream that became a hit for the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.
‘Through a nurse’s lens’: MUSC nurse documenting COVID-19 fight
Charleston Police credit Officer Kyle Skeels for stopping a man from attempting to jump over...
Charleston officer’s quick actions credited for saving man’s life
Under the proposed 'don’t ask' bill in South Carolina, just asking if someone is vaccinated...
Newly proposed SC legislation would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status

Latest News

Officials with the South Carolina Health and Environmental Control have released COVID data...
SC reports more than 61,000 new COVID cases over 5-day period following delay
Customs agents seized more than 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking...
More than 500 ‘prohibited’ shells, coral seized from couple returning from cruise
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick
Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, was among rioters standing near the archway leading...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot