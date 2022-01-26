SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/25)

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baptist Hill 78, Charleston Math & Science 48

Cane Bay 61, Berkeley 41

Cathedral Academy 66, Andrew Jackson Academy 29

Fort Dorchester 49, Summerville 46 - Demetrius McKelvey had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Patriots to the win.

Goose Creek 82, Stratford 37 - Goose Creek had 5 players score in double figures led by Daunte Taylor’s 13 in the win. Jalen Barry had 11 to lead Stratford.

James Island 58, May River 49 - The Trojans move to 12-6 on the season led by Cameron Nell’s 14 points.

Lucy Beckham 70, Colleton County 51 - Mallin Allard had a game high 26 points to lead the Bengals to the victory and improve to 14-4. Mykeem Gant had 13 points for Colleton who drops to 5-11.

North Charleston 67, Hanahan 44

Oceanside 64, Bishop England 29 - Reid Warden had 16 points to lead the Landsharks who move to 13-5 with the win. The Bishops fall to 11-11 on the season.

Orangeburg Prep 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 33

Patrick Henry Academy 68, St. John’s Christian Academy 38

Philip Simmons 67, Burke 41

Woodland 58, Lake Marion 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 43, Oceaside 36 - Ally Dominiak led BE with 12 points as they improved to 12-6 on the year. Oceanside falls to 9-4 despite 14 points from Ella Mae Schepp.

James Island 35, May River 28

Stratford 43, Goose Creek 22 - Kaleyia Brown had 17 points to lead the Knights to the win. The Gators were led by Aiyanna Moses’ 7 points.

