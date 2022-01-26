Lowcountry Non-Profit in need of young tech savvy volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reading Partners South Carolina is a non-profit organization that provides underserved kids with the support they need to improve their literacy skills.

Volunteers can sign up to help tutor a child one-on-one for just one hour a week. According to reading partners, this method has proven to help their students significantly improve their reading skills. The best part, they say, is that volunteers don’t need any prior teaching experience, and can do this from the comfort of their own homes.

With covid cases on the rise again many people are hesitant to get out and volunteer. Reading partners created an online volunteer program to be able to safely reach all students who need this service the most.

The literacy crisis prior to the pandemic had only around 20 percent of underserved students in South Carolina reading proficiently. Now, the pandemic has set some students back almost seven months to a year.

Christine Messick, Community Engagement Director with Reading Partners South Carolina, said, “These kids really need our support. So, we’re looking for volunteers that are tech-savvy, are willing to work with kids, that love working with children, and want to make a difference in the community.”

Right now, they are in critical need of about 300 volunteers to total out to about 600 total.

Community members can learn more about Reading Partners and how they can impact a child’s life at their virtual informational sessions. There will be four sessions starting January 26th, until early February. Messick said that there are limited spots available for the sessions and they are free and open to the public.

