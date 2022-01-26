Name decided for new DD2 middle school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The name of a new middle school in the Beech Hill area in Dorchester School District Two has been decided.

DD2 Superintendent Joesph Pye announced the new middle school will be called East Edisto.

East Edisto is the seventh middle school in the district.

The school district held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss proposed attendance line changes developed by district staff.

The proposed plan will be presented to the Board of Trustees at the district’s Feb. 14 board meeting.

Another meeting for the community to give feedback on the proposed attendance lines is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Oakbrook Middle School.

