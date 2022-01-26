SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Name decided for new DD2 middle school

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The name of a new middle school in the Beech Hill area in Dorchester School District Two has been decided.

DD2 Superintendent Joesph Pye announced the new middle school will be called East Edisto.

East Edisto is the seventh middle school in the district.

The school district held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss proposed attendance line changes developed by district staff.

The proposed plan will be presented to the Board of Trustees at the district’s Feb. 14 board meeting.

Another meeting for the community to give feedback on the proposed attendance lines is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Oakbrook Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.
‘Through a nurse’s lens’: MUSC nurse documenting COVID-19 fight
Charleston Police credit Officer Kyle Skeels for stopping a man from attempting to jump over...
Charleston officer’s quick actions credited for saving man’s life
Under the proposed 'don’t ask' bill in South Carolina, just asking if someone is vaccinated...
Newly proposed SC legislation would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status

Latest News

Reading Partners South Carolina is a non-profit organization that provides underserved kids...
Lowcountry Non-Profit in need of young tech savvy volunteers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Non-Profit in need of young tech savvy volunteers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston mayor says city needs to be safer in State of City address
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Name decided for new DD2 middle school