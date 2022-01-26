North Charleston high gets grant from Bill Belichick Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston High School’s athletics department is getting a big boost from one of the NFL’s best coaches.

The school confirmed on Wednesday that they’ve been selected as a recipient of the 2021 Bill Belichick Foundation grant.

Athletics Director Raymond Knauer said the program will get $10,000 from the foundation of the New England Patriots coach.

“Your organization exemplifies the mission of the Bill Belichick Foundation” the group said in a statement to the school. “The Bill Belichick Foundation strives to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities and organizations. We seek out those leaders and athletes who embody our family’s passion for sport, coaching, team building, and excellence – in the classroom and on the field. Thank you for sharing our values and doing your job!”

Knauer said the money will go towards get equipment and supplies to sustain and expand the North Charleston athletic department. It will also go towards outside costs that might keep some kids who want to participate in athletics from doing so because of financial struggles at home.

The Bill Belichick Foundation was founded in 2013.

