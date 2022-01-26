North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen last week.

Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. A report states that she hasn’t been seen or heard since leaving work.

She described as 5′6″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at (843) 740-2526 or (843) 708-5840.

