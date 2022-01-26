SC Lottery
Police: Armed man arrested after stealing vapes from Charleston gas station

By Dylan Leatherwood
Jan. 26, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they arrested an armed man after he reportedly stole vapes from a Circle K.

Ashton Low was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An officer responded to the gas station on Ashley River Road back on Oct. 10, 2021, around 11:30 p.m., an incident report stated.

An employee at the gas station says a male came to the check-out counter and grabbed a display case of BIDI stick vapes.

The man then ran out of the store, and the employee chased him on foot, the incident report stated.

As the employee caught up with the male, the male then turned around and told the employee that he had a gun and would use it if he continued to chase after him, investigators say.

The employee went back inside before calling the police.

When police arrived, the employee told them that the display case was worth several hundred dollars.

Low’s bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

