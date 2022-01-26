SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Shark bites on the rise again

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shark bites are on the rise – but you’re still unlikely to get bitten.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 2021 saw 73 unprovoked shark bites around the world.

That number is up after three consecutive years of declines, though 2020 could be considered an outlier since the pandemic kept many people away from beaches.

The U.S. leads the world in shark bites, with 47 last year. All but five of them happened along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The good news is, the U.S. does not lead in deadly shark bites. Australia does, as three of its 12 recorded attacks in 2021 were fatal.

The U.S. only saw one such death.

Surfers account for more than half the shark bite victims around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.
‘Through a nurse’s lens’: MUSC nurse documenting COVID-19 fight
Charleston Police credit Officer Kyle Skeels for stopping a man from attempting to jump over...
Charleston officer’s quick actions credited for saving man’s life
Under the proposed 'don’t ask' bill in South Carolina, just asking if someone is vaccinated...
Newly proposed SC legislation would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status

Latest News

Officials with the South Carolina Health and Environmental Control have released COVID data...
SC reports more than 61,000 new COVID cases over 5-day period following delay
Customs agents seized more than 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking...
More than 500 ‘prohibited’ shells, coral seized from couple returning from cruise
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick
Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, was among rioters standing near the archway leading...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot