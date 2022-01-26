SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rescuers lift SUV off 70-year-old pinned under front wheel

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Del. (Gray News) - Police officers and a bystander in Delaware saved a 70-year-old woman pinned under her SUV by lifting the vehicle off her.

New Castle County Police say the 70-year-old became pinned last Wednesday under her left front tire by her left arm after exiting her SUV before putting it in park. Her right leg was in the wheel well when officers arrived.

“She was just frantic. I was trying to calm her down. I told her she was going to be fine,” Officer Nicholas Manucci told WPVI.

After a neighbor’s attempt to use a jack failed, the neighbor and four officers used their combined strength to lift the SUV and free the woman, a rescue that was caught on body camera video. She was then taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

“I have been on six years, and I can honestly say that this is the first time I have had to do something like this,” Officer Lewis Echevarria told WPVI.

Officials commended the rescuers, saying their quick-thinking and physical actions protected the woman from further injury and possibly death. She is expected to make a full recovery, WPVI reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
ICU nurse Alan Hawes is documenting his patients' struggles with COVID-19 to tell their stories.
‘Through a nurse’s lens’: MUSC nurse documenting COVID-19 fight
Charleston Police credit Officer Kyle Skeels for stopping a man from attempting to jump over...
Charleston officer’s quick actions credited for saving man’s life
Under the proposed 'don’t ask' bill in South Carolina, just asking if someone is vaccinated...
Newly proposed SC legislation would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status

Latest News

Reading Partners South Carolina is a non-profit organization that provides underserved kids...
Lowcountry Non-Profit in need of young tech savvy volunteers
DD2 Superintendent Joesph Pye announced the new middle school will be called East Edisto.
Name decided for new DD2 middle school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Non-Profit in need of young tech savvy volunteers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston mayor says city needs to be safer in State of City address
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC senators vote to get rid of 'certificate of need' law