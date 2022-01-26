SC Lottery
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot

Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, was among rioters standing near the archway leading...
Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, was among rioters standing near the archway leading from the Lower West Terrace to the interior of the Capitol, according to court documents.((Source: JRLDC/FBI))
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina man is sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the U.S Attorney’s Office says.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, was among rioters standing near the archway leading from the Lower West Terrace to the interior of the Capitol, according to court documents.

Languerand threw various objects at officers with the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department, including an orange traffic barrier and two stick-like objects, the U.S Attorney’s Office says.

Investigators say based on the size and weight of the objects, as well as the speed and force with which Languerand threw them, the items were capable of inflicting serious bodily injury, U.S Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Bill Miller says.

Additionally, Languerand took possession of a police riot shield, struck it against the ground, and then held it in front of him as he confronted police, Miller says.

At the time of the Capitol breach, Languerand was residing in Wolcott, Vermont. He later moved to South Carolina, where he was arrested on April 15.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2021, to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

In addition to the prison term, Miller says a judge on Wednesday also ordered Languerand to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says in the time since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 725 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 225 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

