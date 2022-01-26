Sunshine returns, cool weather to stick around!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds are clearing out and sunshine will dominate our weather today with temperatures remaining cool. Highs today will only reach the low to mid 50s, well below the average high of 60°. With a clear sky tonight, temperatures will drop quickly, lows will bottom out in the 20s inland, low 30s along the coast. A sunny sky will continue Thursday but a developing area of low pressure off our coastline will likely bring the chance of a few showers on Friday. This storm will intensify as it moves away from our area bringing in a strengthening wind out of the northwest which will bring in colder air. IF the cold air arrives before the moisture gets completely out of our area Saturday morning, a few wet snowflakes are possible. The best chance for this to happen would be north of I-26. No accumulation would be likely. Cold temperatures will dominate our weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. The coldest morning will be Sunday when inland areas will drop into the low 20s!

TODAY: Turning Sunny. High 53.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 52.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 48.

SATURDAY: Shower Possible Early. Clouds to Sun. Breezy and Cold. High 44.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 47.

