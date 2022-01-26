Working Wednesdays: Showa Denko hiring forklift operators and technicians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long-time industrial employer in Dorchester County is looking to fill several positions. Showa Denko Carbon, located in Ridgeville, makes products that are critical to the recycling of steel. The heavy manufacturing facility has been in operation since the 1980′s at the location. Showa Denko is the world’s largest supplier of ultra-high-powered graphite electrodes, delivering high-quality graphite electrodes to electric steelmakers worldwide, according to the company’s website.

Current positions include maintenance mechanical millwright technicians, maintenance electrical instrumentation technicians, production operators with experience as OH crane operator and forklift drivers, and production operators with CNC machining experience. To apply, click here and put Showa Denko in the job search bar.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.