Working Wednesdays: Showa Denko hiring forklift operators and technicians

The manufacturer makes products that are critical to the recycling of steel.
Showa Denko is the world's largest supplier of ultra-high-powered graphite electrodes, delivering high-quality graphite electrodes to electric steelmakers worldwide.(Showa Denko)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long-time industrial employer in Dorchester County is looking to fill several positions. Showa Denko Carbon, located in Ridgeville, makes products that are critical to the recycling of steel. The heavy manufacturing facility has been in operation since the 1980′s at the location. Showa Denko is the world’s largest supplier of ultra-high-powered graphite electrodes, delivering high-quality graphite electrodes to electric steelmakers worldwide, according to the company’s website.

Current positions include maintenance mechanical millwright technicians, maintenance electrical instrumentation technicians, production operators with experience as OH crane operator and forklift drivers, and production operators with CNC machining experience. To apply, click here and put Showa Denko in the job search bar.

