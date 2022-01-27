SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police did not describe the officers’ conditions or provide any other details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing...
Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player
Charleston police officers are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl...
Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who ran away
This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death