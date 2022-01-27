Approval sought on project involving ACBA students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s board of architectural review has a new item on their agenda, 42 Charlotte. If the project is approved students from the American College of the Building Arts might begin building a home right in the center of Charleston.

One of the founding members of ACBA, John Paul Huguley, is the client. He Is proposing to build a home in the back lot of 42 Charlotte Street. This is an unusual build because to do this project the lot will be split in half horizontally.

This project will not only be a possible home for Huguley, but also a space outside of the college for students and all to see the techniques and styles they teach. The plan is to possibly have some alumni, upperclassmen students, and others from the college work on this project.

They plan to use traditional building methods that incorporate natural building materials, things made by hand and built by hand.

Jack Duncan, professor of traditional architecture at ACBA, says that traditional architecture is something unique to Charleston and makes the city special, and this is the style of work that their school has taught since its start.

“Once it starts getting underway it can really be kind of an open laboratory for students here to not only sit inside of a classroom and theorize about what a traditional building is or why it’s good. But really see it going up and really show our city that we can start to build things like this again,” Duncan said.

The Board of Architectural Review is set to meet this week to review this agenda item. If approved, Duncan says they hope to get the project started this year.

