Brown scores 26 to lift The Citadel over Western Carolina

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Hayden Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds as The Citadel narrowly defeated Western Carolina 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Brown converted a three-point play with 5.7 seconds left.

Stephen Clark had 15 points and three blocks for The Citadel (9-10, 3-5 Southern Conference). Jason Roche added 14 points.

Marlow Gilmore had 14 points for the Catamounts (8-13, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marcus Banks added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Robinson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Catamounts. Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 94-90 on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

