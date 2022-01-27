SC Lottery
Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who ran away

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who they say ran away from home.

Authorities are looking for Hannah Ammons who was last seen on Jan. 24, 2022 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Applebee Way in West Ashley.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes, stands 5′5″ , and weighs 130 pounds.

According to police, Hannah was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and possibly carrying a purple book bag.

“Hannah does not have a cellular phone, or any known means of transportation, although she may have fled to the Walterboro/Colleton County area,” CPD officials said. “She may also have intentions of going to Greenville, SC.”

If seen or located, please contact the on-duty Central Detective by calling Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

