Charleston Southern drops heartbreaker at home to Presbyterian

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball fell victim to a last-second pull up jumper at the elbow from the hands of Rayshon Harrison. Tahlik Chavez hit a trey to put the Bucs up one with 28 ticks left, but Harrison’s shot proved to be the difference at the Buc Dome.

HOT START Charleston Southern came out firing in the first half, shooting 52% from the field including 46% from three. Chavez and Deontaye Buskey lit it up from behind the line going a combined 5-8. Chavez finished the half with 13 after playing all 20 minutes while Buskey joined in with 10 of his own.

CAREER HIGHS Chavez continues to light it up from the field, setting a new career-high in points for the third game in the row. The guard’s 22 is a new career mark and the highest point total from a Buc this season. Chavez’s 40 minutes stands as the first time he has played every minute of a game this season as well.

Cheikh Faye set a career high in steals with six in tonight’s contest as well, easily surpassing his previous mark of four at Campbell earlier in the season. Faye finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to go along with his six steals.

Claudell Harris Jr. tied his career mark in boards to join in on the party with nine. The freshman previously recorded nine rebounds in the first month of the season against Bob Jones.

BIG MINUTES The starting unit of Chavez, Bowser, Faye, Harris Jr. and Buskey each played at least 23 minutes and was responsible for 58 of the 61 total Charleston Southern points. Rebounds went the way of the starters as well, with the five collecting 28 boards, leaving just one board off the bench.

CONVERTING FROM THE STRIPE Charleston Southern continues to make the most of its trips to the charity stripe, converting 10 of 13 attempts, including a 6-8 clip in the opening stanza. Buskey led the way from the stripe, finishing the contest 4-5.

UP NEXT The Bucs finish out the two-game homestand as they host Hampton Saturday, January 29. The Big South affair is set for a 6:30 p.m. tip inside the Buc Dome in front of the home fans.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.