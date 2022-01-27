SC Lottery
Deputies seeking help identifying person who took gun from unlocked truck on James Island

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating and firearm they say was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on James Island earlier this month.

Deputies say surveillance video from around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 14 so a man opening the door of a pickup truck on Briarfield Avenue before removing a small handgun from the center console.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says the theft was reported the next day after the owner realized the gun was missing and the truck had been left unlocked.

Knapp says other cameras on Briarwood Avenue show what appears to be the same man walking on the street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238 or wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.org.

