SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC: COVID-19 testing backlogs cleared

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Thursday that the...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Thursday that the backlogs at their testing vendors had been cleared and COVID-19 test results would return to the standard 48-hour timeframe.((Source: WIS))
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Backlogs that have delayed the results from COVID-19 tests in the state have been cleared, state health officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Thursday that the backlogs at their testing vendors had been cleared and COVID-19 test results would return to the standard 48-hour timeframe.

The agency delayed releasing test results on Monday and Tuesday citing the “large volume” of test results it was receiving.

They released five days of results Wednesday afternoon.

DHEC COVID-19 Coordination Office Director Louis Eubank said clearing the backlog of tests was welcome news.

“We appreciate the patience of all South Carolinians and the hard work of our lab partners to respond to the challenges presented by the surge in testing demand,” Eubank said. “We thank all of our vendors for working diligently to provide timely test results and are optimistic that the adjustments made by all parties will ensure no such backlog occurs again.”

Health officials are still advising anyone who experiences a wait time longer than 72 hours from the time they were tested to call 1-888-697-9004 or email acc-testing-customerservice@dhec.sc.gov to get their results.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

If the project is approved students from the American College of the Building Arts might begin...
Approval sought on project involving ACBA students
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Approval sought on project involving ACBA students
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looks to improve street safety by building bike and pedestrian bridges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Federal Reserve prepping for interest rate increase