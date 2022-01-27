DHEC: COVID-19 testing backlogs cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Backlogs that have delayed the results from COVID-19 tests in the state have been cleared, state health officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Thursday that the backlogs at their testing vendors had been cleared and COVID-19 test results would return to the standard 48-hour timeframe.

The agency delayed releasing test results on Monday and Tuesday citing the “large volume” of test results it was receiving.

They released five days of results Wednesday afternoon.

DHEC COVID-19 Coordination Office Director Louis Eubank said clearing the backlog of tests was welcome news.

“We appreciate the patience of all South Carolinians and the hard work of our lab partners to respond to the challenges presented by the surge in testing demand,” Eubank said. “We thank all of our vendors for working diligently to provide timely test results and are optimistic that the adjustments made by all parties will ensure no such backlog occurs again.”

Health officials are still advising anyone who experiences a wait time longer than 72 hours from the time they were tested to call 1-888-697-9004 or email acc-testing-customerservice@dhec.sc.gov to get their results.

