Four teenagers, man accused of firing into home then leading deputies in 100 mph chase

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been...
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.(OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four juveniles and a man are accused of shooting into a home in Orangeburg County then leading deputies in a high speed chase.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

A 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and two 13 year olds also face the same charge.

“These individuals shot at a house in Cope multiple times without a single hit,” the sheriff said. “They then led us on a vehicle pursuit that topped 100 m.p.h.”

The investigation began around 9 a.m. on Wednesday when a DNR officer began pursuing a speeding vehicle with several people inside wearing ski masks.

“Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies and Special Operations joined the pursuit that ended when the vehicle’s occupants bailed out after driving onto a Cannon Bridge Road property,” OCSO officials said.

