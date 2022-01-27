SC Lottery
Injuries reported after SUV overturns in West Ashley

Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive...
Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive around 3:52 p.m. According to CPD officials, the roadway was shut down briefly, but it is being reopened.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Injuries have been reported after an SUV rolled over in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.

Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive around 3:52 p.m.

Motorists in the area reported that some lanes are still closed due to the incident.

A report states one person was transported with significant injuries, and minor injuries were reported for the other occupants.

“The vehicle is being towed from the scene as it ultimately ended up in the ditch alongside Glenn McConnell,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

