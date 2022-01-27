Injuries reported after SUV overturns in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Injuries have been reported after an SUV rolled over in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.

Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive around 3:52 p.m.

Motorists in the area reported that some lanes are still closed due to the incident.

A report states one person was transported with significant injuries, and minor injuries were reported for the other occupants.

“The vehicle is being towed from the scene as it ultimately ended up in the ditch alongside Glenn McConnell,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.