Lowcountry counties look to fill dozens of job openings during pandemic

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - On Berkeley County’s website, there are 44 open job postings. Charleston County listed 64 open positions and Dorchester County had 45 openings.

It’s been a struggle to hire almost everywhere, but for Berkeley County, representatives say this is almost the worst it’s been over the past year.

“I think we always have some openings, but in the last year, it’s been more prevalent. We’ve seen some more positions become available,” said Jenna-Ley Jamison, Public Information Officer, Berkeley County.

There’s a sign posted right outside of the Berkeley County Administration building that promotes a job fair.

“People can come and talk to directors, give their resumes, network and figure out what these open positions are within the county,” Jamison said.

The dozens of open positions include jobs from administration to skilled laborers.

“Roads and bridges, facility and grounds, water and sanitation are looking for people to fill those hard labor positions.,” said Jamison.

It’s an issue the county said it’s trying to tackle now as the county grows, so people living in the county don’t start feeling the effects later.

“We want to continue to provide the best services for new people moving here and our longtime residents,” Jamison said.

So how are current county employees handling being short staffed?

“Our employees are stepping up to get duties done where maybe there isn’t someone there to take care of those duties,” Jamison said.

The county said it hopes between social media posts, job fairs and word of mouth, applications will start flowing in soon.

“We’re taking it in stride and that’s why important that people do apply and we fill these positions sooner rather than later,” said Jamison.

A Berkeley County job fair will take place Thursday, Janurary 27, 2022 at the Berkely County Administration Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People are asked to bring a resume. The county will also be providing internet access and laptops for people to apply for jobs in-person.

