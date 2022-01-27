SC Lottery
Emergency crews respond to overturned Jeep in West Ashley

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews responded to an overturned Jeep in West Ashley Wednesday night.

It was on Magwood Drive where authorities had earlier shut down a portion of the road which has since been re-opened.

Charleston police officials say the driver was seen by EMS and was not transported to the hospital.

Live 5′s Raphael James was on the scene and reported that fire crews also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

