SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing...
Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player
Charleston police officers are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl...
Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who ran away
This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death