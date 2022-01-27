SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Meet 190-year-old Jonathan, the oldest tortoise to ever live

Jonathan is estimated to be 190 years old.
Jonathan is estimated to be 190 years old.(Mathias Falcone via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At nearly 200 years old, the Guinness Book of World Records has named Jonathan the tortoise the oldest one to ever live.

No one knows exactly how old Jonathan is, but experts believe he was born around 1832, thus making him 190 years old in 2022.

The Guinness Book of World Records has named Jonathan the tortoise the oldest one to ever live.
The Guinness Book of World Records has named Jonathan the tortoise the oldest one to ever live.(Mathias Falcone via CNN Newsource)

He was given to Sir William Grey Wilson, a politician, in 1882. Jonathan was brought from the Seychelles to the remote island of Saint Helena, where Wilson later became governor. He was fully mature at that time, meaning he was already at least 50 years old.

“In all likelihood, he is even older than we think,” the Guinness Book of World Records writes.

His official world record title is oldest chelonian – a category which encompasses all turtles, terrapins and tortoises. The previous record holder was Tu’i Malila, a tortoise that lived to be at least 188.

Jonathan (left) c.1882-86, on the grounds of Plantation House, St Helena.
Jonathan (left) c.1882-86, on the grounds of Plantation House, St Helena.(Mathias Falcone via CNN Newsource)

Photographs from between 1882 and 1886 show a full-grown Jonathan grazing in the governor’s garden.

Jonathan has lived through some major human milestones, including the first photograph taken of a person in 1838 and the invention of the lightbulb in 1878.

Today, Jonathan is fed foods like cabbage, cucumber and carrots by hand because he has lost his vision and sense of smell. But veterinarians say he can still hear and remains “spry.”

Jonathan was brought from the Seychelles to the remote island of Saint Helena in 1882. He was...
Jonathan was brought from the Seychelles to the remote island of Saint Helena in 1882. He was fully mature at that time, meaning he was already at least 50 years old.(Mathias Falcone via CNN Newsource)

Though nearly 200 years old, Jonathan still mates with fellow tortoises Emma and Fred. His veterinarian Joe Hollins says this type of pansexual behavior isn’t uncommon in the animal kingdom.

Keep on keepin’ on, Jonathan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

Police found six people shot to death inside a Milwaukee home.
Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying
Walterboro Police say 19-year-old Trenton Fail (left) and 21-year-old Janie Morris (right) were...
Walterboro Police: Parents arrested after ‘extensive’ child abuse investigation
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating and firearm...
Deputies seeking help identifying person who took gun from unlocked truck on James Island
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 9,934 new COVID-19...
SC reports nearly 10K new COVID-19 cases