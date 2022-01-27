Mount Pleasant mailboxes empty, some without delivery for weeks

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mailboxes are empty across Mount Pleasant. Some for days others for up to two weeks.

Some residents complaining, they haven’t gotten a delivery despite online services showing they’ve got mail.

When neighbors attempt to remedy the issue at the United States Postal Service office on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, employees have reportedly told them the mail is stacked up in the back room but there’s no one to sort the mess.

Taking a trip down to the mailbox is a frustrating one for Kathy Domina, it’s empty every time she checks.

Domina lives in a senior apartment building in Carolina Park.

“We keep being told it’s going to come tomorrow, the next day, the next day. We still don’t see any mail,” Domina said. “It’s just a shame some of these seniors are relying on checks that have not come in the mail that they use to pay the rent. Tax information at this time of year.”

She’s not the only one.

Rosemary Fitze in the same complex hasn’t gotten a piece of mail in a week.

“All the neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant are putting up with the same things right now,” Charles Lind of Riverside in Carolina Park said.

Lind says he’s not able to do business as usual with the delays.

“We have multi-corporations that we own, and we have a lot of tax information coming through that mail,” he said. “It just can’t be this way.”

Employees at the USPS location on Johnnie Dodds have reportedly told frustrated customers there isn’t enough staff.

COVID-19 has also been a factor.

“Somebody step in, somebody take charge,” Lind said. “Somebody get the problem fixed please.”

Kevin Bishop, a spokesman for Senator Lindsey Graham, says the office has received more complaints lately about the Mount Pleasant USPS location.

It is seeking “answers and solutions” by sending an inquiry and alerting the DC Postal liaison.

Mayor Will Haynie says the town has had an “ongoing capacity issue” at the post office.

He says upgrades are underway to improve size and staffing to reflect the current population.

Live 5 News has reached out to USPS but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.