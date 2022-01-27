SC Lottery
New US House maps in South Carolina heading to governor

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, compares his proposed map of U.S. House districts...
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, compares his proposed map of U.S. House districts drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data to a plan supported by Republicans on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.. The full Senate was debating the maps. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A new map for South Carolina’s U.S. House seats is on its way to the governor after the state House approved the plan without any additional debate.

The plan makes minimal changes to the seven current districts, six of which reliably elect Republicans.

The House voted 72-33 on Wednesday to accept changes the Senate made last week. All the votes against the bill were from Democrats.

With Republicans holding a 6-1 advantage in U.S. House seats, there was little desire among their members to make significant changes beyond balancing out the 500,000 people South Carolina added in the past decade.

Both sides expect a lawsuit over the map.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

