S.C. judge J. Michelle Childs being considered as potential SCOTUS nominee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, President Joe Biden is now tasked with filling the position, and South Carolina judge J. Michelle Childs is being considered as a potential candidate.

President Biden has pledged to fill the position with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman, and Majority Whip James Clyburn says he believes it was that pledge which catapulted him to the Democratic nomination.

Clyburn says it would be a good time for the country to see what kind of jurist Childs is.

“I’m not against anybody. I just happen to be for her. The president has made it very clear that he believes in the diversity of backgrounds and experiences, and I just like that Michelle Childs has the work and educational and life experiences that would serve her well,” Clyburn said.

Childs earned her Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina in 1991, and was just nominated to fill a seat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in December.

Childs has served as a U.S. District Court Judge for South Carolina since 2010 and previously served as a state trial court judge on the S.C. Circuit Court from 2006 to 2010.

