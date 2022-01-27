SC reports nearly 10K new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 9,934 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
DHEC’s data listed 7,274 confirmed and 2,660 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|165
|20
|185
|Berkeley County
|296
|142
|438
|Charleston County
|746
|280
|1026
|Colleton County
|35
|7
|42
|Dorchester County
|237
|148
|385
|Georgetown County
|51
|64
|115
|Williamsburg County
|31
|15
|46
The data also included 26 deaths, 20 of which were listed as confirmed and 6 were listed as probable.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,056,287
|282,097
|1,338,384
|Total Deaths
|13,085
|2,096
|15,181
