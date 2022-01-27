SC Lottery
SC reports nearly 10K new COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 9,934 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

DHEC’s data listed 7,274 confirmed and 2,660 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County16520185
Berkeley County296142438
Charleston County7462801026
Colleton County35742
Dorchester County237148385
Georgetown County5164115
Williamsburg County311546

The data also included 26 deaths, 20 of which were listed as confirmed and 6 were listed as probable.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,056,287282,0971,338,384
Total Deaths13,0852,09615,181

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



