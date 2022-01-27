SC reports nearly 10K new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 9,934 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

DHEC’s data listed 7,274 confirmed and 2,660 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 165 20 185 Berkeley County 296 142 438 Charleston County 746 280 1026 Colleton County 35 7 42 Dorchester County 237 148 385 Georgetown County 51 64 115 Williamsburg County 31 15 46

The data also included 26 deaths, 20 of which were listed as confirmed and 6 were listed as probable.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,056,287 282,097 1,338,384 Total Deaths 13,085 2,096 15,181

