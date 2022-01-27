Storm could end as a few snowflakes Saturday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Below average temperatures continue across the Lowcountry today with highs expected to only reach the low 50s. The average high temperatures this time of the year is 61°. Quiet weather is expected today but clouds will start to increase tonight ahead of our next storm system. An area of low pressure will develop off our coast Friday and right now it appears most of the rain will stay offshore with the low. There will likely be plenty of clouds Friday with a few showers possible during the afternoon and evening. An Arctic cold front will arrive Friday night as cold air rushes into the backside of the developing storm offshore. The big question mark is will any moisture be leftover Saturday morning and the cold air rushes into the area. If so, rain showers may mix , and change, to snow showers briefly Saturday morning. Temperatures are likely to remain at or slightly above freezing which means road issues should not be a problem. The chance of accumulation is very low but a light dusting of the white stuff is possible in a few areas Saturday morning. This is not a situation where everyone will see snow but it’s definitely a possibility for a few. We’ll keep you updated as computer models become clearer with how much moisture may be around Saturday morning as the air becomes very cold. The chance of snow showers will taper off quickly Saturday morning and sunshine will be out by the afternoon. We expect a cold and breezy day with highs only in the low 40s, about 20° below average. A very hard freeze is likely Saturday night with temperatures in the low 20s inland Sunday morning, upper 20s at the beaches. Sunshine will warm us up a little but Sunday afternoon with highs close to 50°. Much warmer weather is on the way for next week with highs forecast to hit 70° by next Wednesday!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 50.

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Snow Mix Possible. Turning Sunny. Cold and Breezy. High 43.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 49.

