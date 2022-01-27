SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stranger pays for foster parents’ 21-kid dinner bill

By Justina Latimer, WSMV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three families with more than 20 kids went to dinner and were shocked to find that someone had already taken care of their large bill.

Haylee Robuck, Kayla Miller and Brittney Ward are all fosters parents with a combined total of 25 kids. They have been foster parents for about a year and took 21 of their kids to eat at Toot’s West, a restaurant in Murfreesboro, Tennesseee, according to WSMV.

Waiter Adrian Maddox was working at the restaurant over the weekend, and the group was his first large party after only two weeks on the job.

“The oldest kid was like 11 years old. So, in your mind, you think I have this mess to clean up,” Maddox said. “But it wasn’t like that.”

While the families were at the restaurant, a stranger at the bar overheard their story.

“She was just so overwhelmed and really moved that somebody actually stood up to take care of someone else’s responsibilities,” Maddox said.

So moved, the anonymous woman decided to pick up the tab and take care of their entire bill.

“It’s not often that that happens, let alone when you have a party so big and so obnoxious,” Robuck said. “We took up three tables, and two of the three tables had kids on kids all over it.”

While the generous woman hoped to remain anonymous, all three moms were happy to know a stranger could be so kind.

“They assumed that we were doing good, and they paid that forward. So, I am sure, at some point, we will do that to another family,” Miller said.

Their waiter is still shocked by the gesture.

“You know, a person taking the time out to do something like that just from the goodness of their heart, that’s amazing,” Maddox said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Monument will commemorate Orangeburg Massacre
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Appeals court to take up fetal heartbeat law
City officials said their goal is to provide connectivity to the people of Charleston and have...
Charleston looks to improve street safety by building bike and pedestrian bridges