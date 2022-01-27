SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million

A Massachusetts man is suing Uber after he was in a crash that left him paralyzed. (Source: WBZ)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts man is suing Uber after he was in a crash that left him paralyzed.

In the early morning of April 30, 2021, Will Good was taking an Uber to his home after working a 14-hour shift as a chef at a Boston restaurant. He remembers the Uber driver speeding, and just blocks from Good’s destination, the driver slammed into a parked car.

Good was thrown against a headrest and broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed. He has spent the last nine months adjusting to life as a quadriplegic.

He is now suing Uber for $63 million, saying the company doesn’t appropriately screen or supervise drivers. In this case, Uber driver Jonas Yohou had a lengthy record of moving violations, and Good said he never should have been behind the wheel in the first place.

Uber wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit but has maintained that the drivers are independent contractors, and the company can’t be held responsible for their actions.

Good hopes the lawsuit will lead to more oversight of ride sharing companies.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive...
Injuries reported after SUV overturns in West Ashley
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father
Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing...
Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player
Charleston police officers are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl...
Charleston police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who ran away