Walterboro Police: Parents arrested after ‘extensive’ child abuse investigation

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department says an “extensive investigation” into possible child abuse led to the arrest of two people.

Janie Morris, 21, and Trenton Fail, 19, both from Walterboro, were arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Authorities say they were called to Colleton County Medical Center on Nov. 16 for a possible child abuse case after an infant was taken to the hospital for a possible head injury.

Police say medical staff at the hospital found other injuries consistent with some type of abuse and the infant was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for further evaluation and placed into protective custody.

Detectives with the Walterboro Police Department say through further investigation they were able to determine that it was a child abuse case.

The parents were both being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.

