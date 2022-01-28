SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.(Iron_Man_ via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say a woman wanted for questioning in the...
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player has been found
Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive...
Injuries reported after SUV overturns in West Ashley
Brothers sharing the court is certainly nothing new, but brothers who are teammates and share...
North Charleston basketball brothers share the same name
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Walterboro Police say 19-year-old Trenton Fail (left) and 21-year-old Janie Morris (right) were...
Walterboro Police: Parents arrested after ‘extensive’ child abuse investigation

Latest News

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said cold air and a strong upper level low pivoting...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow flurries possible on Saturday
Over the last two years we’ve heard a lot of stories about businesses and companies taking hits...
Charleston, Georgetown see pre-pandemic and higher travel numbers in 2021
Students with the Charleston School of Law have partnered with local organizations to provide...
Charleston School of Law students partner with organizations to help end housing and eviction crisis
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine