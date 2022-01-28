Berkeley Co. Library System adds more WiFi devices, park passes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - New additions to the Berkeley County Library System will help more people get connected and get outside.

Library officials say a new grant has allowed them to purchase more SmartSpot devices. The devices provide WiFi access and are available for loan from branches for up to two weeks.

The library system also renewed its partnership with the South Carolina State Library and the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to continue its Check Out SC program.

The program allows people to check out a pass to gain free entry to all 47 state parks. The passes can be checked out for a two-week period and picked up in libraries or curbside.

The renewed partnership added 20 new passes to the library system.

