SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. Library System adds more WiFi devices, park passes

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - New additions to the Berkeley County Library System will help more people get connected and get outside.

Library officials say a new grant has allowed them to purchase more SmartSpot devices. The devices provide WiFi access and are available for loan from branches for up to two weeks.

The library system also renewed its partnership with the South Carolina State Library and the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to continue its Check Out SC program.

BERKEThe program allows people to check out a pass to gain free entry to all 47 state parks. The passes can be checked out for a two-week period and picked up in libraries or curbside.

The renewed partnership added 20 new passes to the library system.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Savannah Taytanna Bryant who is described as standing...
Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive...
Injuries reported after SUV overturns in West Ashley
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
Walterboro Police say 19-year-old Trenton Fail (left) and 21-year-old Janie Morris (right) were...
Walterboro Police: Parents arrested after ‘extensive’ child abuse investigation

Latest News

The council has partnered with the Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Department to...
Charleston County Council looking to establish affordable housing committee
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Council looking to establish affordable housing committee
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Library System adds more WiFi devices, park passes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant mailboxes empty, some without delivery for weeks