Charleston County Council looking to establish affordable housing committee

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Housing prices are skyrocketing, and the Charleston County Council is trying to find a way to bring more affordable housing to Charleston County.

They are looking to establish a housing steering committee that will focus on affordable housing for people in the county.

Charleston County Council is finding that there is an extreme demand for housing, but many are not able to afford the bill. They say they have found that the shortage of affordable housing has also affected workforce availability, traffic patterns and more.

The council has partnered with the Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Department to develop a County-Wide Affordable Housing Plan to figure out exactly how they can tackle this large issue in a way that reflects the community’s needs.

Charleston Real Estate Agent, Terri Lee London, is seeing firsthand what housing prices are like.

“Cost burdened for housing is spending more than 30 percent of your income on your housing and we definitely see that a lot in Charleston which is why that does put so many people out of the ball game to be able to purchase,” London said.

According to Charleston County Council, all appointed members to the committee must have a background, experience, and interest in housing development, housing finance, community development, property management, social services, community organizing, homeless services, policy and advocacy, education, and school district management, workforce development, or transportation.

