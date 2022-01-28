SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Ports continuing to experience extreme backups

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People may find themselves waiting on some items like furniture, baby products, hardware, even vehicles. Authorities say Charleston ports are seeing the worst backup of goods in decades.

“By far, this prolonging of this issue is the worst I’ve seen in my 26-year career,” said Phillip Ousley, President ASF Global.

ASF Global is just one of the companies that felt the impacts of backups at Charleston ports. This company moves goods from Asia into South Carolina. The company said hundreds of its containers are now just sitting.

“As those containers sit, crews charge. They have to get paid. Eventually, all of that rolls down to consumers,” said Phillip Ousley, ASF Global’s president. Ousley said they’ve experienced backups before but nothing like they’re seeing now, which is costing people major bucks.

“Typically in a normal time frame, the backlog may be $10 million. Those guys are eight or nine times that amount right now,” Ousley said.

Authorities said arrival of already sold items have been pushed back between two and six weeks at a time. Ousley said, “You have people out there waiting for a couch and different items, and they cannot arrive.”

The South Carolina Ports Authority said the winter weather the state’s seen recently isn’t helping the situation.

Kelsi C. Brewer, the general manager of Public Relations and Digital Media with the South Carolina Ports Authority said, “Our team is working on deploying creative, responsive solutions to meet shippers’ needs. We expect to see recovery from this within the next 6 weeks.”

Ousley said people need to realize not much can be done to solve this issue. He said people just need to be prepared to wait.

“Getting upset with retailers is not making it go any faster, trust me. If they could get things in faster, they would because it’s tying up their dollars. They’re suffering the same challenges that we all are,” Ousley said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a missing 13-year-old who ran away has been...
Charleston police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
We now have a better look at some of the most expensive ESSER III proposals the Charleston...
Two proposals Charleston Co. Schools considering costs more than $30 million
Mailboxes are empty across Mount Pleasant. Some for days others for up to two weeks. Some...
Mount Pleasant mailboxes empty, some without delivery for weeks
Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive...
Injuries reported after SUV overturns in West Ashley