Crews respond to West Ashley garage fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an unattended turkey fryer sparked a garage fire at a West Ashley home Friday morning.

The Charleston Fire Department says they were called to the home on Oleander Court just before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from an attached garage at a two-story home.

Firefighters say the home was evacuated and they were able to bring the fire under control in less than five minutes.

Investigators who reviewed the incident say the home’s resident was frying a turkey in the garage and left the fryer unattended. When the resident returned to the garage they found smoke throughout the garage and they evacuated the home.

“These types of incidents are preventable,” Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. “Utilizing outdoor cooking equipment inside the property jeopardizes the safety of the residents as well as our first responders. Not only will this introduce a fire hazard into the home, it also creates a substantial risk of Carbon Monoxide poisoning.”

Crews with the Charleston, St. Andrews, and North Charleston fire departments responded along with Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department.

