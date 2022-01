CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stretch of unseasonably cold weather looks to continue as we head into the final weekend of January!

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Small Chance of a Shower. High 52.

SATURDAY: AM Flurry Possible. Turning Sunny, Breezy and Cold. High 43.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.

