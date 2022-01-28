Martin Luther King Picture Awards honoring Lowcountry communities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Martin Luther King Picture Awards continues to honor those who serve in their Lowcountry communities. State Representative Wendell Gilliard started the MLK Picture Awards 24 years ago, to recognize people who embody the spirit of service and sacrifice.

This year, the honorees are frontline workers who have served tirelessly during the pandemic.

The honorees are: Louise Brown, Elise A. Cromwell, Dr. Marvella E. Ford, April Sinclair Gilliard, Ryan Howard, Megan Manigault, Dr. Danielle B. Scheurer and Florence Simmons.

The awards program will be virtual this year and Live 5′s Ann McGill will host the event. It will run Monday at 12:45 p.m. on the Live 5 Facebook page, and our streaming services. That includes Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire. Portions of the program will also air on Bounce Around Charleston February 5 and 6 at 7:30 a.m. on Bounce Charleston, Channel 5.2.

