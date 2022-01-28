SC Lottery
N. Charleston man accused of firing into home and filing false police report

Aaronne Malique White Gates was arrested on Friday on a charge of discharging a firearm into a...
Aaronne Malique White Gates was arrested on Friday on a charge of discharging a firearm into a dwelling in connection with the Dec. 14, 2021 shooting on Casper Drive in the Hollywood area.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives have arrested a 24-year-old North Charleston man who is accused of firing a gun into a home then filing a false police report.

Aaronne Malique White Gates was arrested on Friday on a charge of discharging a firearm into a dwelling in connection with the Dec. 14, 2021 shooting on Casper Drive in the Hollywood area.

The sheriff’s office said Gates is also charged with filing a false police report.

According to a report, that charge comes after detectives determined that Gates had falsely reported an armed robbery in which he said someone stole his vehicle which was used in the shooting and subsequent pursuit.

He’s scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday night.

